Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $976.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report sales of $976.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $994.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $951.86 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $636.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $23,240,650 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 311.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 13,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.