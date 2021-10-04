Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post sales of $9.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.70 million and the highest is $10.20 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $6.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $38.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $39.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.00 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,033. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a P/E ratio of 264.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

