Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post sales of $693.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.00 million and the lowest is $669.98 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $590.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.82 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

