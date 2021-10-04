Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post $275.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.96 million and the highest is $331.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $135.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $998.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million.

TALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.93. 1,212,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,771. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.