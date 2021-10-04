Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) PT at $32.45

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $83,246.95. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 53,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,504.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $254,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,878 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.13. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

