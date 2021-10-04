Brokerages Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target at $12.08

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBDC opened at $11.10 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $532.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

