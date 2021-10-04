Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Price Target at $265.20

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.20.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.34. 16,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,075. Cigna has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.07.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.