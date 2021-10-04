Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Price Target at $265.20

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.20.
CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CI traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.34. 16,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,075. Cigna has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.07.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
