Brokerages Set Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Price Target at €83.80

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €83.80 ($98.59).

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €1.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday, reaching €69.35 ($81.59). The stock had a trading volume of 18,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The stock has a market cap of $704.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a fifty-two week high of €82.70 ($97.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

