Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Price Target at $168.75

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $169.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $130.64 and a 1 year high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

