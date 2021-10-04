Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) PT at $6.82

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.97.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

EXK opened at $4.07 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $693.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

