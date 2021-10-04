Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) PT at $40.75

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFL opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.