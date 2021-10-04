Brokerages Set Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Target Price at $5.30

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Greenlane by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.50 on Friday. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

