Brokerages Set Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. Halma has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

