Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target at GBX 9,215

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JET. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 5,562 ($72.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,374 ($70.21) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,384.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,625.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.