Brokerages Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) PT at $33.20

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of MTLS stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $18.93. 343,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,665. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -270.39 and a beta of 0.53. Materialise has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $87.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 142,486 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Materialise by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.