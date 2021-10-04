Brokerages Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) PT at $33.20

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MTLS stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $18.93. 343,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,665. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -270.39 and a beta of 0.53. Materialise has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 142,486 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Materialise by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

