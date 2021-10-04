Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $126.54

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of PZZA traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.99. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,051. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $132.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

