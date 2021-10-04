Brokerages Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target at $137.78

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.78.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.
In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,161 shares of company stock worth $19,337,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SPT traded down $14.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 556,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.40. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.89 and a beta of 1.07.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
