Brokerages Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target at $137.78

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,161 shares of company stock worth $19,337,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $14.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 556,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.40. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

