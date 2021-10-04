Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $622.99

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $622.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Tesla stock opened at $775.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $767.48 billion, a PE ratio of 403.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $723.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $285,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,379,626,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

