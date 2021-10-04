Brokers Issue Forecasts for Albemarle Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.81.

Albemarle stock opened at $218.89 on Monday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average is $184.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

