Brokers Set Expectations for Moody’s Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

NYSE MCO opened at $359.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.25 and a 200 day moving average of $350.68. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,976. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.