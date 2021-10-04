Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.
About Cadence Bancorporation
Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.
