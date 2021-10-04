Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 610,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.