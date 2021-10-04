CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the August 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.00 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

