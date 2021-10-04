Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ CGO opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.47.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
