Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CGO opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.