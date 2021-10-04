Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Calian Group (TSE:CGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$85.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CGY. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group stock traded up C$1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$62.11. 6,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,378. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.66. The company has a market cap of C$699.23 million and a PE ratio of 37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$53.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$136.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Calian Group will post 3.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total value of C$130,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,678,003.40. Also, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,100 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$71,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,872.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $710,375.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.