Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$96.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

