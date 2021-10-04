California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
California BanCorp stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%.
California BanCorp Company Profile
California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
