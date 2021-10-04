California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

California BanCorp stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in California BanCorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.