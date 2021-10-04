Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $661,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $740,610.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $66.92. 269,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,464. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after buying an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.