Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

