Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $619,000 Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,986,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,980,000 after purchasing an additional 388,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,537,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 46,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $56.02.

