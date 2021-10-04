Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,632. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

SFIX opened at $41.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

