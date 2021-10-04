Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $591,000 Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,823,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

ABCL opened at $17.20 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 38.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.