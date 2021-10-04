Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,297 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 54.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 80.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

