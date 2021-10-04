Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.73

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.91.

CAC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $723.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. Analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

