Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $34,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $149.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.63, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $154.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.57.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

