CanWel Building Materials Group’s (DBM) Buy Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.79.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.38 on Thursday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$552.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.59.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.