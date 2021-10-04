Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 6.49. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

