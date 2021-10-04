CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 104.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 198.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,702 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 107.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 19.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $127.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.59. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.