CarMax, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

