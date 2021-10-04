CarMax’s (KMX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.53.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $127.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CarMax by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in CarMax by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.