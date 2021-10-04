Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Update

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CTAQ remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,891. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

