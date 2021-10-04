Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.
Shares of CARR opened at $52.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
