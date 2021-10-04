Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $52.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.