CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 488.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. 962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.94 million, a PE ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.