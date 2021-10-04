Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 176,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDR stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.37. 426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

CDR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

