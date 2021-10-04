CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.18.

CNP stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,395,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

