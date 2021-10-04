Centrality (CENNZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $878,047.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $90.35 million and approximately $878,047.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.40 or 0.08763847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00284033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00114934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.