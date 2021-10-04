Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

CPYYY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 6,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,397. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

