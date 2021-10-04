CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CFO Sells $3,355,194.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CF opened at $61.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 88,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.