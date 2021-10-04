CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 329.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 194,430 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CGI by 23.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CGI by 1,110.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 228,324 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. CGI has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

