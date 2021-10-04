ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

CHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.34. 2,831,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,859. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.73 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in ChampionX by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ChampionX by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 477,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ChampionX by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

