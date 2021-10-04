Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 583.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $199.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.65.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

